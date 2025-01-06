Sam Altman and OpenAI are now looking toward artificial superintelligence

Sam Altman, head of OpenAI - which makes ChatGPT, has penned a blog post explaining that his company is now turning its attention to artificial superintelligence (ASI) or just superintelligence, as he calls it. He said OpenAI loves the products it has developed so far, but that it wants to unlock a “glorious future.”

Explaining the point of developing ASI, Altman says that these technologies would massively accelerate scientific discovery beyond what we, as humans, can do alone. In turn, he says this could increase abundance and prosperity.

“This sounds like science fiction right now, and somewhat crazy to even talk about it,” Sam Altman said. “That’s alright—we’ve been there before, and we’re OK with being there again. We’re pretty confident that in the next few years, everyone will see what we see, and that the need to act with great care, while still maximizing broad benefit and empowerment, is so important. Given the possibilities of our work, OpenAI cannot be a normal company.”

To be clear, the superintelligence that Altman discussed is, in his words, beyond the agentic AI that companies are discussing now where AI can be given a task, and it will perform multiple jobs to get the overall task completed. Apparently, we are set to see agentic AIs this year, while ASI will come after that. He also claimed that OpenAI is now “confident” that it knows how to build artificial general intelligence, in the traditionally understood sense, and not according to the definition it agreed with Microsoft.

When ChatGPT launched over two years ago, it felt like a huge development, since then, the improvements have been interesting but didn't feel as groundbreaking. It will certainly be fascinating to see how the rest of the decade plays out in terms of AI. Agentic AI is set to be the next big thing, and we will get to experience those this year.

Image via Depositphotos.com