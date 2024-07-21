Warframe: 1999 will launch in winter 2024, complete with a boy band song

In 2023, developer Digital Extremes showed off a mysterious upcoming update to its popular sci-fi free-to-play action game Warframe. It was called Warframe: 1999 and it seemed to take place during that time period. This weekend, during Digital Extremes' TennCon fan event, we got more info on this odd looking upcoming update to the game.

The event included 22 minutes of gameplay footage from Warframe: 1999, which will ultimately have a campaign that will take about three to four hours to complete. The action does take place in the year 1999, and on Earth, but during an alternative timeline. Your player character's name is Arthur, who is in charge of a six-person team that wear Protoframe exosuits, which seem to be a precursor to the Warframes that are in the main game.

During the campaign, Arthur and his team are hunting down the villain, Albrecht Entrati in the vaguely Eastern European-like city of Höllvania. You also get to pilot a new vehicle, the Atomicycle. Digital Extremes says:

Customized by Albrecht Entrati himself, the Protoframe's Atomicycles are purpose-built to navigate the busy streets and alleys of Höllvania. Also capable of being used in other open zones like the Plains of Eidolon or Cambion Drift!

The gameplay demo this weekend also included information about Warframe: 1999's Hex Relationship System, which will allow you to engage in some Instant Messaging romance with your fellow Protoframe team members.

There's even a fictional boy band, On-lyne, in Warframe: 1999, who have recorded a real song, Party of Your Lifetime, that is now available on YouTube and various music streaming services. You will also have to deal with Infected versions on On-Lyne at some point.

More info on Warframe: 1999 will be revealed in a future developer stream event. The expansion is due out sometime in the winter of 2024.