Google Pixel 7 Pro, 7, and 6a are up to $150 off

Neowin · with 1 comment

Google's current smartphone trio, which consists of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a, is now available with a substantial discount. The company lets you snag one (or several, if you will) of its smartphones and save up to $150.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a 5G-capable smartphone from Google with the Google Tensor G2 chip. It has a 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz OLED display with a built-in fingerprint scanner, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The camera set paired with a custom processor and Google's software magic make the Google Pixel 7 Pro one of the best smartphones for taking photos. You can now get one in three colors and storage options for much less.

The Pixel 7 is a smaller, 6.3-inch smartphone with an FHD 90Hz OLED display. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. Like its more expensive sibling, the Pixel 7 is powered by the Tensor G2 chip. Cameras include a 50MP wide lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide one.

Finally, the Pixel 6a, an affordable smartphone from Google that offers the best Pixels have. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Cameras include a 12.2MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, the 6a is powered by the first-gen Google Tensor, which still offers plenty of power for daily tasks and image processing.

