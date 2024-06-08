Save 10% on the OnePlus 12R 8GB/128GB on Amazon now

If you’re looking to upgrade your older OnePlus device, then consider the OnePlus 12R which can be had on Amazon for just $449.99, down $50 from the usual $499.99 after getting a 10%-off deal (buying link towards the end of the article).

This is the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition. It comes with a 5500 mAh battery, a 50MP camera, 80W fast charging and comes in the color Iron Gray. The processor is the 4-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which packs an octa-core CPU (1x3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) and an Adreno 740 GPU.

Highlighting the main features of this device, the Amazon product page reads:

Comes with 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium with purchase of OnePlus 12R. (New accounts only for each service to qualify)

Premium Display: Experience the 1.5k Super Fluid AMOLED display, powered by the cutting-edge 4th Gen LTPO, which dynamically adjusts your content from 1Hz up to 120Hz.

Peak Performance: The OnePlus 12R is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB of RAM.

Fast Charging: Introducing the longest-lasting battery of any OnePlus phone! The massive 5500 mAh is powered by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger, which comes included in the box.

Next-Gen Cooling System: The all new Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System delivers improved temperature dissapation, which is perfect for gaming or any other graphics-intensive apps. Our advanced technology and innovative design ensures that the OnePlus 12R stays cool, no matter how you use it.

In terms of reviews, this phone has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 142 ratings. It is sold and shipped by Amazon and can be returned, refunded, or replaced within 30 days of receipt.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.