OpenAI's 'Operator' could book flights or write code using your PC

OpenAI appears to be working on making AI more useful for users beyond just giving answers to queries or serving as a conversational tool. According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI is working on an AI agent that could do stuff on a user's behalf.

The AI giant seems to be back with a new artificial intelligence tool, purportedly called "Operator." It would be able to perform certain actions, such as booking flight tickets or writing code for the user on their computer.

The new OpenAI "Operator" tool is expected to launch in January 2025, using the company's application programming interface (API). The AI company briefed its employees about this AI agent during a recent meeting and discussed that it would initially only be available to developers.

In addition to booking flights and writing code, OpenAI's "Operator" could also research a wide range of topics. The main aim of this AI tool is to help users simplify complex tasks in a matter of minutes. It is no hidden fact that finding the right ticket for the right price can be a time-consuming task, but AI will be able to do that in a fraction of the time.

OpenAI is said to be "working on several agent-related research projects," with the one that is almost ready to be a general-purpose tool that executes various tasks using the browser. Even Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, confirmed through Reddit that the next-in-line GPT product will be agents.

This is not the first time we have heard about an AI agent. Google has also been working on its AI agent "Jarvis," which leaked through the Chrome Web Store. The feature boasted similar capabilities such as the "Operator." Google is speculated to launch "Jarvis" next month.