Marvel's Rivals Season 1 lands this week with four new heroes and a vampire theme

NetEase hit the ground running with Marvel Rivals, offering a class-based hero shooter experience that has taken over the free-to-play market within a few weeks. While the launch included a pre-season with a relatively small battle pass and special events, Season 1 was incoming in January. Now, it has an official release date: January 10.

Landing this week is Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, a free content drop that brings the previously announced Fantastic Four into the mix, alongside an injection of a vampire-themed Dracula villain arc. Watch the cinematic trailer showing off the lore progression above.

Here's how the NetEase described the new story development involving Dracula that has the Fantastic Four joining in to help out:

Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures. With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!

Other than the four new heroes and plenty of balance changes, the Season 1 update might have more content inside it, too, like a fresh map, for instance. We will have to wait for the official patch notes to see what's new exactly, though.

Marvel Rivals has already passed the 20 million player mark in December, and judging by the Steam player numbers that are remaining massive and steady, it's only a matter of time before a 30 million announcement comes through. This Fantastic Four adding Season 4 might just be what pushes it over that line.