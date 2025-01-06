Forza Motorsport Update 16 celebrates the beginning of 2025 with BMW Month

Forza Motorsport's first update of 2025 is now available on Xbox consoles and PCs. Update 16 celebrates the automotive world of BMW, giving you a chance to drive the 2023 #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 and add it to your garage by completing the BMW tour.

BMW Month invites you to discover how the racetrack serves as a laboratory for the world-famous German manufacturer, where it develops new technology and pushes the boundaries of automotive engineering. Experience the legacy and present-day prestige of BMW Motorsport in the BMW Tour, featuring four distinct series of races for you to complete: Early M, BMW Motorsport GT, Modern M, and BMW Motorsport Endurance.

Besides BMW-themed events, Update 16 brings balancing changes for Features Multiplayer Spec Series, namely tuning adjustments to the existing 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R, 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, and 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi cars. You can find the complete list of balance changes for each vehicle in the release notes for Update 16.

Developers improved cockpit audio for the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 and the overall sounds of the 2002 Ferrari Enzo. Also, they restored some tracks and locations to their original in-game branding. Those include Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hakone, Maple Valley, and Homespace.

All Forza Motorsport players can now access the following cars in the Showroom:

2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8

2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2

2010 BMW M6 Coupe

2009 BMW M5

2008 BMW M3

2003 BMW M5

Finally, all players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. The game will notify you with an in-game message, allowing you to claim the livery in the "My Designs" menu.

The next Forza Motorsport update is coming in February with a series focusing on Daily Racers. It will showcase modern cars "that only show their true potential once unleashed onto the track."