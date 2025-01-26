SanDisk 1TB microSD memory card is now avialable for half the price

If you have one or several devices that support microSDXC cards and you feel like they might benefit from some extra storage, SanDisk has a very tempting offer for you. The 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is now available on Amazon with a big 50% discount.

The 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC is a class-10 memory card with transfer speeds of up to 150 MB per second. Your exact mileage will vary depending on the host device, but SanDisk promises that the card can move up to 1,000 photos per minute with an average size of 3.5 MB.

If you plan to use this memory card with your Android phone, you can have peace of mind that it will handle demanding apps and games thanks to A1-rated performance, which ensures the card can operate at 1,500 IOPS read and 500 IOPS write.

Rated A1, the SanDisk Ultra microSD card is optimized for apps, delivering faster app launch and performance that provides a better smartphone experience. Available from the Google Play store, the app lets you view, access, and back up your phone’s files, and automatically move files from your device to your memory card.

Each 1TB card comes with a SanDisk SDXC adapter that lets you use the card with devices made for larger form factor memory cards. In addition, the card is fully compatible with other microSD card readers, such as the SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 reader.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.