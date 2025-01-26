4TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is selling at a great price

Amazon is currently offering the 4TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD, designed specifically for the PlayStation 5, at an attractive price, providing great value for its storage capacity and performance. So, check it out if you have also been looking to upgrade your console's storage.

The SN850P is the only officially licensed 4TB SSD for PS5 consoles. This solid-state drive uses PCIe Gen 4 technology, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s.

Furthermore, the 4TB variant offers over four times the storage capacity of the PS5’s default 825GB storage and can store up to 100 games, depending on each game’s file size. This means you can play games directly from the SSD, eliminating the need to constantly transfer or delete files. Note that this SSD can also be used to expand the storage space of a gaming PC.

The WD_BLACK SSD also includes a built-in heatsink designed to fit into the M.2 slot without additional setup, ensuring optimal performance by helping dissipate heat.

In addition, the product also includes a 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus Premium | Deluxe, which must be redeemed by 31 December 2025. The trial is not available for existing subscribers and continues as a paid subscription unless cancelled. Game library availability also varies over time, region/country, and plan.

4TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 7,300MB/s, with heatsink): $299.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.