Save $20 off this Amazon Choice Roku Streambar SE for a limited time

Roku is currently offering its Roku Streambar SE on Amazon with a limited $20 off deal. With this saving applied, you can get the Roku Streambar SE for just $79.99 instead of the usual $99.99. This product is a 2-in-1 TV soundbar with built-in 4K/HD/HDR streaming so you don’t need two separate gadgets taking up space around your home theater.

Explaining more about the product, the Amazon page reads:

4K streaming. Surprisingly big sound. All in one.

2-in-1 entertainment upgrade: Add high-quality streaming and crisp, clear dialogue to any space you call home—from studios to dorm rooms.

Seamless streaming built-in: Enjoy an easy interface with apps that launch in a snap—all in brilliant 4K HDR picture optimized for any TV.

No closed captions necessary: Hear every word with enhanced speech clarity.

Big-screen sound: Upgrade your TV’s audio with two premium speakers and a dedicated bass port for dynamic tones.

Smarter than your average soundbar: Automatically adjust the volume to hear voices more clearly and lower during loud commercials. Try presets for music, movies, and more.

Quick guided setup: Everything you need is included in the box. Just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet. It’s that simple.

No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming all with one simple remote.

Bluetooth your way: Pair headphones for quiet streaming or play music through your TV sound system.

This product scores 4.2 out of 5 stars suggesting users are pleased with their purchase. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it is rated highly, has a good price, and is ready to ship right away from Amazon. It also comes with 30-day return, refund, or replacement if you aren’t happy with your purchase.

Buy the Roku Streambar SE for $79.99 ($20 off)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.