Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is now just £40

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been available since last November but if you’ve not bought it yet but want to play it, you’ll be glad to hear that It’s available now for just £40, 42% down from the £69 recommended retail price. The price was dropped during the last week and it’s not marked as a limited time deal so with any luck this is a permanent price drop.

As a bit of background, this game is a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the storyline revolves around Captain Price and Task Force 141 fighting Vladimir Makarov who is planning a global attack. In this campaign, players get more choice with different loadouts, paths, and approaches (stealthy or loud).

The multiplayer mode features 16 remastered maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and more than 12 new maps. The game also includes Ground War maps and the return of War Mode.

On the Zombies front, Modern Warfare III introduces a new open world Zombies mode, the biggest in the franchise’s history. The Zombies mode also features a new Treyarch Zombies story with missions, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover.

