SAMSUNG T7 Portable 4TB external SSD is back to its lowest price on Amazon

Looking for a reliable external SSD to store your data safely and securely? You'll be glad to know that the Samsung T7 Portable external SSD has now dropped to its lowest price on Amazon. Specifically, the 4TB Titan Gray variant, is now available again at a 14% discount, reducing the price to $239.99 from its usual price of $279.99 (purchase link below).

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is very portable and compact, weighing just 58 grams. It offers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s. This versatile SSD is compatible with a variety of platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, gaming consoles, etc.

One of the highlights of the Samsung T7 Portable 4TB SSD is its durability and it can withstand a drop from 6 feet. Thanks to the solid aluminum built, the SSD has a strong and sturdy body, which is also shock-resistant. The SSD offers a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and also comes bundled with USB Type-C-to-C and Type-C-to-A cables inside the box.

If you are a content creator, then you can connect the Samsung T7 Portable SSD directly to your favorite camera or mobile device to record videos up to 4K@60fps.

