Seagate 8TB, 12TB, 14TB CMR HDDs for NAS, Plex are once again selling at lowest prices

During Black Friday and CyberMonday, a lot of conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard disk drives (HDDs) were on sale. In case you are shopping around for such a drive (or drives) for your Network-attached Storage (NAS) or perhaps your Plex Media server, then there is good news as some of the prices have dropped once again.

The deals come in the form of Seagate Exos enterprise-grade CMR disks as well as IronWolf NAS drives. These are CMR HDDs which means they are extremely good for heavy-duty usage scenarios. You can purchase them at the links below:

In case you are looking for something else, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg using the links.

