Samsung 4TB and 8TB T5 EVO SSDs drop to all-time low prices

Samsung has a nice offer for customers looking for a high-capacity external SSD. The T5 EVO lineup has dropped to its lowest price for 8TB and 4TB configurations, giving you a chance to save big on these solid-state drives.

Despite its large capacity, the Samsung T5 EVO is a very compact SSD that connects to your computer with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 cable. It can operate at speeds of up to 460 MB/s, which is significantly faster (up to 3.8 times) than your average external SSD. Plus, unlike spinning drives, the T5 EVO has better protection from shock and drops. Samsung says the drive can withstand a drop from up to 6 feet or 2 meters.

Thanks to a universal connector and cable, the Samsung T5 EVO works with any modern device, be it a Windows laptop, a Mac, an iPad, an Android, the latest iPhone, a gaming console, or a Linux PC. This will let you transfer large files quickly between devices with different operating systems and form factors.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
