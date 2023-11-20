The iRobot Roomba 694 is now at its lowest price of $159

If you feel like there's never enough time in the day to get work and chores done, you could probably benefit from automating some of the housework. Right now, you can grab the iRobot Roomba 694 for its lowest price ever of just $159.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a Wi-Fi-connected vacuum cleaner compatible with Amazon's Alexa. It's a great vacuum for collecting pet hair and for use on both carpets and hard floors. It can also find its way back to the charging station to recharge, so you don't need to worry.

MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT - The Roomba 694 takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of IRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines..Runtime : 90 minutes

3-STAGE CLEANING POWER - The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors.

FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON - IRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba 694 robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly.

DON'T LET MESSES MESS WITH YOUR SCHEDULE - Simply use the IRobot Home App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 robot to vacuum and consider it done. ​

A FULL SUITE OF ADVANCED SENSORS - You don’t have to worry about Roomba 694 Series Robot Vacuum getting around your home to get the job done: A full suite of advanced sensors allow this robot to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, while Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

DUAL MULTI-SURFACE BRUSHES - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum works with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, that flex to adjust to different floor types.

AUTOMATICALLY RECHARGES - Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

ADAPTS TO MULTIPLE FLOOR SURFACES - Unique Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head is specifically designed to tackle cleaning on multiple floor surfaces including hard wood and carpet. Head automatically adjusts to different heights of flooring for the best clean.

This particular vacuum has had over 20,000 ratings and has an average score of 4.3 stars, suggesting customers were pleased with their purchase. It's also listed as the best seller in robotic vacuums on Amazon.

