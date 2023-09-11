Even though there are a lot of Starfield mods, official mod support isn't coming until 2024

Starfield officially launched last week and despite a somewhat mixed critical reception, the sci-fi RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios has apparently become a huge hit. It announced a few days ago that it was "the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time" with over six million players. It's not clear yet how many of those players purchased the full game or played it on Xbox Game Pass.

The game also launched without any official mod tools. However, in a translated interview with the Japanese website Famitsu, the head of Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard, confirmed that "Mod support will be available next year" for the game.

Details about the official mod support for Starfield were not discussed in the interview. The developer has included mod support for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with its Creation Club system.

It allows mod makers to create content for these games. They are available to download via an in-game library for the console versions of these games as well as the PC versions. Mods are usually free to download for players but mod creators do get paid if they go through the Creation Club and opt in for a priced option.

Having said that, the release of Starfield has already generated a number of unofficial mods for the PC version of the game. The best way to get these mods is to go to the NexusMods community site, where you can download and install its Vortex Mod Manager app.

One of the most popular mods is the Starfield Upscaler. It allows users to replace AMD's FSR2 with Intel's XeSS or, more importantly, to NVIDIA's DLSS technology. That means PC owners with NVIDIA GPUs should get a nice frame rate boosts at higher resolutions. So far, there's no word when or IF Bethesda Game Studios will add support for DLSS to Starfield.