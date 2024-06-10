WWDC 2024: AirPods Pro gets new head gestures, Voice Isolation, Siri interactions

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced some new stuff for AirPods alongside the latest features and changes for its visionOS, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and platforms. For starters, you can respond to Siri using new head gestures for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) through a feature called Siri Interactions.

You can nod your head to say yes or shake it horizontally to say no when responding to the virtual assistant. This lets you perform several tasks, such as interacting with messages, managing notifications, taking calls, and more.

Apple said the Siri Interactions feature is powered by machine learning and the H2 chip. It lets you use Siri without speaking anything in compact public spaces such as an elevator.

Apple's Voice Isolation feature is designed to improve call quality in noisy environments and is now compatible with AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). The feature can remove background noise, such as wind around the caller, when AirPods Pro are used with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac for calling. Voice Isolation is already supported on Mac, iPhone, and iPad and works during FaceTime or regular phone calls.

The Personalised Spatial Audio feature with dynamic head tracking is now expanded to support gaming across AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), AirPods Max, and AirPods (3rd Gen). The feature uses the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio and deliver a personalized audio experience.

"When using AirPods Pro, gamers will now have the best wireless audio latency Apple has ever delivered for mobile gaming. AirPods Pro users can also enjoy improved voice quality, including 16-bit, 48kHz audio, when chatting with teammates and other players," Apple explained.

The new AirPods features will be available during the fall through AirPods software updates. However, members of the Apple Developer Program can try and test them out using the AirPods developer beta updates available on Apple's website.