Apple's next-gen $129 TV box has a better processor than most Android smartphones

The third-gen Apple TV box

Besides releasing several new iPads that sit on two sides of the price range, Apple unveiled the third generation of its TV box. Unlike the new budget-friendly iPad, the third-gen Apple TV features only a few notable changes, mainly focusing on delivering a better CPU/GPU performance.

The third-generation Apple TV comes with the A15 CPU (a more powerful option than the one Apple uses in the iPad 10 and a more powerful processor than most Android phones have) that delivers faster performance, better efficiency, and HDR10+ support on compatible TVs. Apple says the new Apple TV is 50% faster than the outgoing model in CPU tasks and 30% in GPU performance. In addition to HDR10+, the device supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

The third-gen Apple TV box

The new Apple TV is now available for pre-order in two configurations: Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi and Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi + Ethernet. The base model has 64GB of storage and a price tag of $129, while the more expensive variant with a Gigabit port provides 128GB for your media and games for only $20 more—$149. Both variants come with the recently redesigned Siri remote that features a USB-C port.

The Siri remote for the Apple TV 4K

Would you consider buying a $129 TV box with an insanely overpowered processor? Share your thoughts in the comment sections.

