Research AI tool Elicit gives free users unlimited searches, phases out credits

Most people have heard of ChatGPT at this point and have probably used it, it's a really good tool for general use. Alongside ChatGPT, however, more narrow AIs have sprung up such as Medisearch which uses AI to work on data from select medical websites, or Elicit which tries to answer your research queries by reading scientific papers and synthesizing a result.

Until this week, Elicit used a credit system to manage the number of searches people could do. It has done away with this system and is unlocking unlimited searches, summaries, and chats for all users.

With the free Elicit Basic plan, the free 5,000 credits have been scrapped and now users have unlimited access to search across 125 million papers, unlimited access to chat and summaries with the top 4 papers at once, the ability to extract data from 10 uploaded PDFs per month, and the ability to add 2 columns to your tables at a time - this includes stuff like a Summary column or a Methodology column, to extract this data from the papers that appear in the results.

While changes have been made to Basic, the Pro and Plus plans have also changed. New in Elicit Pro are:

Data extraction from 100 uploaded PDFs per month or 1,200 per year

Unlimited use of high-accuracy columns

Add 10 columns to your tables at a time

Our highest priority customer support

New in Elicit Plus are:

Unlimited search across more than 125 million papers

Unlimited chat and summaries with 8 full-text papers at once

Unlimited table exports to CSV/BIB/RIS

Data extraction from 25 uploaded PDFs per month or 300 per year

Add 5 columns to your tables at a time

1 high-accuracy column per table

The Elicit Pro tier is available for $49 per month or $499 per year while Elicit Plus is $12 per month or $120 per year. If both of these are outside your affordability range you can stick with Elicit Basic which is now unlimited. To get started, just head over to Elicit and make an account.