Google Gemini is now powered by the new Gemini 1.5 Flash model

Google today announced new Gemini updates for users worldwide. These include an improved Gemini chat assistant, the expansion of Gemini in Google Messages, and more.

Previously, the Gemini AI chat assistant was powered by the Gemini 1.0 Pro model. With today's update, Google is replacing Gemini 1.0 Pro with the newer Gemini 1.5 Flash model. This new model offers improved speed and efficiency compared to the 1.0 Pro model. Additionally, 1.5 Flash supports a 32k long context window, which is four times larger than 1.0 Pro's 8k context length.

The longer context window allows users to include a large amount of data in a single prompt. Google also promises improved overall response quality and accuracy with the new 1.5 Flash model. Furthermore, Gemini 1.5 Flash performs better in summarization, data extraction from long documents and tables, and more, due to being trained by Gemini 1.5 Pro through a process called distillation.

In addition to the new model, users can now access additional information on topics directly within Gemini responses. Google will display links to supporting content at the end of a paragraph, similar to how Microsoft's Copilot does. These links will help users further explore the answers provided by Gemini.

Finally, Google is expanding the availability of Gemini in Google Messages to the European Economic Area, the UK, and Switzerland. Gemini in Google Messages allows users to draft messages, discuss ideas, plan events, and more within the Google Messages app. Here's how to use it:

Open the Google Messages app on your Android smartphone.

Tap the chat with Gemini, or tap Start chat > Gemini.

Please note that you cannot use Gemini in Google Messages with a Google Account managed by Family Link or with a Google Workspace account. The list of regions where Gemini in Google Messages is supported can be found here.

Source: Google