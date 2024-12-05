Nothing's community widget brings classic 'Snake' game to your phone's home screen

Own a Nothing phone? then you can relive the good-ol' Nokia days, as the Nothing's Community Widget brings the classic "Snake" game to your phone, which can be played directly on the phone's home screen. You heard it right! After evaluating multiple ideas for a home screen widget, Nothing has brought the "Snake" game to life inside a widget.

Snake game was first introduced in 1997 on Nokia phones. The game not only became a staple on almost all Nokia phones ever since but it also inspired countless adaptations by other OEMs. The game is pretty simple, where you have to control a snake that grew longer as it ate food, all while avoiding collisions with itself. The snake was controlled using the Numpad or the directional keys on the phone when touchscreen phones weren't a thing.

Nothing announced that it took inspiration from one of the user's 10 sets of widgets, one of which was the "Snake" game widget. The company embraced the idea and decided to work towards it. Notably, the company wanted a widget that was "both technically feasible and, of course, a little bit of fun." Eventually, the snake game was picked since it was a perfect blend of nostalgia and fitting to Nothing's idea of being minimal in this modern technology era.

Snake just got a reboot.

Head to Google Playstore to get involved. pic.twitter.com/9MVKM1yKBc — Nothing (@nothing) December 4, 2024

The new snake game Nothing Community Widget has been designed by a veteran community developer, RapidZapper, known for creating projects like Ear (web) and the Simone Glyph Game. The widget was then built from the ground up to ensure that it offers a "seamless gameplay experience, directly from the home screen."

Nothing phone owners can download the Nothing Community Widget from the Google Play Store to enjoy the new Snake game on their home screen.