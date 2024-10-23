Samsung Galaxy AI to add support for four new languages by the year end

In an official newsroom post, Samsung has confirmed that its suite of AI features, known as "Galaxy AI," is gaining support for more languages and dialects. Notably, the Galaxy AI will get support for four new languages by the end of this year: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian. On top of the support for new languages, the already supported ones are getting additional dialect variants including, Traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe).

According to Samsung, the support for the Dutch language will be available from October 28 in the Netherlands and Belgium. Currently, Galaxy AI supports 16 languages including, Arabic, Chinese, English (India, United Kingdom, United States), French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai, and Vietnamese.

With the addition of four new languages, the total will reach 20 by the end of this year. The new additions will make it useful for even more users across the globe to not only break down the language and cultural barriers but also make their lives easier using the suite of AI features under Galaxy AI. The new languages and dialects will be available to download as language packs within the Settings app of the supported Galaxy phones or tablets.

Samsung is continuously expanding the number of languages and showing its commitment to its long-standing aim of "AI for All." Samsung Galaxy AI features are available as a part of the One UI 6.1.1 update on select phones and tablets. Do note that the availability of features may vary and Galaxy AI features will be free until the end of 2025.

Recently, Samsung also updated the Health app which received new features and integrations. Users can now easily manage and access their health records, and their medications, and also track daily food intake. To enable these features, Samsung has partnered with the b.well Connected Health platform in the United States.