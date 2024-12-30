Action roguelike game [REDACTED] is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The 12th Epic Games Store giveaway from its daily refreshing holiday promotion has returned with a new game. Now, the Orcs Must Die 3 giveaway from yesterday has been replaced with a chance to grab [REDACTED]. For those who may be a little puzzled, this is the actual name of the game that's developed by Striking Distance Studios.

Striking Distance Studios is the developer behind The Callisto Protocol, the Dead Space-inspired third-person horror game.

While [REDACTED] takes place in the same universe as the studio's horror title, in the same prison, the gameplay is quite different here. This isometric perspective roguelike entry has players taking down infected inmates and other threats in the prison as a guard attempting to escape the chaos. When you die in a run, your next attempt even has you taking down your own undead body to take back the lost loot.

The title was released only a few months ago, too, and has been much better received than the studio's first game in the universe.

The developer describes the experience as follows:

Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive! Fight through dozens of unique enemies and challenging environmental hazards as you battle your way out of the prison. But you aren’t the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can’t wait to step over your corpse and save themselves.

The [REDACTED] giveaway is now active on the Epic Games Store, and it's slated to run until 8 am PT on December 31. The game costs $24.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The next giveaway, which might be a high-profile release, will begin tomorrow to end the year.