Save $100 on Seagate 16TB External Hard Drive with Recovery Services

If you work with large files and often find yourself out of storage, buying a large-capacity external storage is a quick and relatively inexpensive way to solve the problem. Big-sized SSDs can tank your wallet very easily, so an external hard drive might be a better option, especially with big discounts. Seagate is currently offering its 16TB external hard drive with a massive 30% discount, bringing the price to an all-time low of just $229.99.

The hard drive offers very simple and quick connectivity to any modern computer. Just plug it via a USB cable and you are good to go (keep in mind that the drive requires external power using its bundled 18W power adapter). The drive operates at typical 7200 RPM HDD speeds when connected to a USB 3.0 port. It can also auto-detect your computer for quick installation for Mac or Windows.

For a laptop or desktop overflowing with files, Expansion desktop drive delivers loads of add-on capacity. Take advantage of quick transfers and backups with drag-and-drop ease to help protect thousands of photos, songs, and more in one trusty place.

It is also worth noting that each Seagate Expansion Drive comes with data recovery services so that you can recover lost files in case of unexpected data loss.

Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive - $229.99 | 30% off on Amazon

