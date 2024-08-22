The Callisto Protocol is getting a spin-off, and its due for release on Halloween

The Callisto Protocol, a horror-sci-fi game that was made as sort of a spiritual sequel to EA's Dead Space games, was released in December 2022 from developed Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton. The game got mixed reviews and did not meet sales expectations.

However, Striking Distance Studios is not done just yet with the universe of its first game. Today, as part of Gamescom, the studio revealed on Microsoft's Xbox Wire site its plans to launch [Redacted]. The unusually titled game is set on Black Iron Prison on the icy Jupiter moon Callisto. That's also the same location for The Callisto Protocol.

This new game, unlike the highly realistic first-person action title that was The Callisto Protocol, is an isometric top-down roguelite game with a cartoony art style. The player controls a prison guard at Black Iron Prison. The goal of the player is simple: get the guard to the prison's last escape pod.

While the goal may be simple, getting there will be very hard. In addition to fighting off monstrous creatures, the prison guard will have to deal with a number of human rivals who are trying to get to that final escape pod as well.

Microsoft's Xbox Wire site says:

Rivals use the prison’s security systems to make life, and living, harder – flooding rooms with poisoned gas, leaving ticking time bombs for you to disarm, and turning out the lights, forcing you to hunt your enemies by flashlight, are just a few of the many ways they will attack you remotely.

You will also have to fight off these rivals directly in the prison as well, with a variety of weapons you can unlock. You can also access the remote security systems as well.

[Redacted] (that is the game's title, by the way), will be released for the Xbox Series S and X consoles, PC, and PlayStation 5 on Halloween, October 31. You can preorder the game now, and you can get The Callisto Protocol for free for the next week at the Epic Games Store.