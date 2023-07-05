Samsung brings its Windows Quick Share file transfer app to non-Samsung laptops

Samsung has updated its in-house file sharing app Quick Share for Windows to work with non-Samsung laptops. The app already allows Samsung users to transfer photos, videos, and documents between their smartphones, Galaxy Tablets, and Galaxy Book laptops.

The support for Windows PCs from other brands is being offered as part of the Quick Share v1.4.40 update, which was spotted by SamMobile. However, it does have some limitations as Quick Share's official description reads that it will only work if your Windows PC is running Intel WiFi and Bluetooth cards.

In order to support the app, your PC should be running at least Windows 10 2004 (or later), Intel Bluetooth Driver v22.50.02, and Intel WiFi Driver v22.50.07, as per the description on Microsoft Store. There is no word on when (or if) the support for other network cards will be added.

If you own an Android smartphone and want to transfer files wirelessly to your Windows PC, you can use alternative methods such as Microsoft's Phone Link and Google's Nearby Share. However, you should note that Nearby Share for Windows is currently in beta and works with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. Also, your smartphone should be running Android 6.0 or later.

Quick Share has been in existence since 2020 when it was first introduced on Galaxy devices, and a version of the file-sharing app for Windows arrived in 2021. Similar to Apple's AirDrop, Samsung Quick Share allows users to share images and videos without losing quality.

The app also works with non-Galaxy smartphones where users can scan a QR code or click on a link to download the files. For sending sensitive data, Quick Share comes with a Private Share option that allows users to send 20 encrypted files of up to 200 MB in total to a receiver using a phone number and an identification number.