Adobe Premiere Pro June 2022 release brings simplicity to video editing

Adobe Premiere Pro’s (June 2022 release) contains several updates and features designed to speed up the work of social media creators and video editors. It is now available to Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers.

New and updated features in this video editing software focus on creating more efficient workflows, while adding performance-enhancing tools and support. It has a new Essential Workspace that includes a vertical video workspace, new gradients for strokes and shadow effects, GPU-accelerated effects (like magnify, replicate, spherize, and wave warp), proxy workflow improvements, and popular hardware supports for RED V-RAPTOR camera and H264/HEVC Encoding on Apple M1 devices.

The new Essentials and Vertical Video workspace optimize the layout by placing panels in a handy left-to-right workflow. It does away with the requirement of switching workspaces for all core Premier Pro functions, that are highly suitable for single-screen environments such as laptops.

The new Vertical Video workspace feature is specifically built for social media creators working in the 9:16 aspect ratio, where the Program Monitor is conveniently placed on the right of workspace.

Proxy Badges and Watermarks help differentiate source media and proxies during editing. The option to burn-in proxy watermarks removes any identification issues relating to proxies. Additionally, proxy files now default to ProRes format, which is a better format to use when working with proxies.

There are handy improvements on the graphics end of the product too. Users can enhance the visual impact of characters and graphics by applying colorful effects through strokes, shadows and sheen, linear and radial gradients, and other eye-catching techniques. This feature shall be useful for decorating Asian characters used in making Japanese and Korean videos. The video editor is bolstered with new GPU-accelerated effects, including Magnify and Wave Warp, that result in better performance, playback, and graphics rendering.

Moreover, Premiere Pro now supports the widely used RED V-Raptor camera and has improved H264/HEVC encoding on Apple M1 machines. For this Adobe claims, “the bit rate of the H264/HEVC encoded files on Apple M1 systems is now as good as the bit rate of encoded files on Mac Intel systems.”