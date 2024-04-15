Adobe brings new Sora-powered AI video tools to Premiere Pro

Adobe announced plans to add generative AI capabilities to Premiere Pro later this year. The new tools will be based on Adobe's Firefly AI model and partnerships with some popular AI companies such as OpenAI, Pika Labs, and Runway ML.

New Firefly video features will include the ability to add or remove objects in video clips using natural language prompts. Users will also be able to extend the length of video footage by prompting the AI model to generate additional semantically consistent content. All videos generated by these tools will be automatically tagged with Adobe's Content Credentials, providing transparency into which parts were generated by AI.

Generative Extend : Seamlessly add frames to make clips longer, so it’s easier to perfectly time edits and add smooth transitions.

: Seamlessly add frames to make clips longer, so it’s easier to perfectly time edits and add smooth transitions. Object Addition & Removal : Simply select and track objects, then replace them.

: Simply select and track objects, then replace them. Text to Video: Generate entirely new footage directly within Premiere Pro. Simply type text into a prompt or upload reference images.

One of the most anticipated integrations will be with OpenAI's Sora. In recent weeks, it has gained popularity for creating high-resolution, photorealistic images and videos from text commands. By providing direct access to Sora and other third-party models, Adobe will give users a much wider range of generative tools to choose from.

In May, Adobe will also introduce an enhanced audio workflow in Premiere Pro. The company says users will benefit from more powerful and intuitive tools to control every aspect of sound.

While Adobe did not announce a specific release date, it did confirm that the new generative video editing tools will debut sometime this year. Pricing details have not been finalized, but the tools will likely use Adobe's existing system of generative credits, which renew monthly based on the Creative Cloud subscription level.

In case you missed it, Adobe announced the commercial launch of Firefly late last year. The tool is now available to users of Photoshop, Illustrator, and Express.