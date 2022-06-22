Windows 11 Insiders in Russia are apparently unable to download new builds

Neowin · with 2 comments

A Microsoft logo in front of a flag of Russia

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it is scaling down its operations in Russia, which adversely affected more than 400 of its employees who were laid off. This move was followed by an earlier announcement by the company back in March, where it said that it was suspending sales of its new products in the country, as a gesture protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And perhaps in relation to the invasion, Microsoft also seems to have halted the ability to download Windows 11 and Windows 10 ISOs in Russia, though the company has not officially confirmed or unconfirmed anything.

With that news not even more than a few days old at this point, new reports are coming in which suggest that Windows Insiders are unable to download new Insider Preview builds. And it is even possible that perhaps the entire Windows Update mechanism, whether you're an Insider or not, may be blocked off in Russia.

However, it looks like the VPN trick still works in this case too like it did in the case of ISOs.

Report a problem with article
Next Article

Adobe Premiere Pro June 2022 release brings simplicity to video editing

The Wikipedia logo on a black and grey background
Previous Article

Google to pay for Wikipedia content displayed in 'Knowledge Panel' and search results

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement