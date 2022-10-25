Age of Mythology Retold announced, a remaster of the classic RTS

Microsoft isn't a stranger to remastering its classic real-time strategy games on PC, with the Age of Empires franchise getting dual remaster treatment, and support still ongoing for the Definitive Edition classics. Now, it's Age of Mythology's turn for getting injected with a modernized Definitive Edition.

During its Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream, Microsoft revealed Age of Mythology: Retold with a simple trailer, seen above. It shows off cinematic footage that fans of the original real-time strategy game should recognize.

While details are still slim, this Retold edition will be akin to what Definitive Edition did for Age of Empires titles:

"Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle. Age of Mythology: Retold is coming. Bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more."

Age of Mythology was released for PC back in 2002 as a spin-off experience from Age of Empires. While similar in gameplay to the historical series, it offered a fantasy setting for real-time strategy fans while drawing inspiration from Greek, Egyptian, and Norse myths and legends. In 2003, the game received "The Titans" expansion that expanded the campaign and added Atlanteans as a civilization.

Age of Mythology: Extended Edition (2014)

Meanwhile in 2014, a remaster that added modernized elements such as Steamworks integration and widescreen support, dubbed Extended Edition, was released. Tale of the Dragon landed a year later as a brand-new expansion for this edition, bringing the Chinese as a civilization as well as a new campaign.

"We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we’ll be delivering," Microsoft added. "We’re working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features and more."

Microsoft isn't ready to show gameplay nor share any launch windows just yet, but the game is coming to Windows PCs and PC Game Pass. This was the second surprise announcement at the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream, with the company also announcing that the real-time strategy franchise is somehow coming to Xbox consoles in 2023 with full controller support.