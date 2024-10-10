Age of Mythology: Retold gets a new patch with UI improvements, balance changes and more

Microsoft released its fantasy RTS remake Age of Mythology: Retold over a month ago, but it continues to support the game with new patches. Today, Microsoft released the latest update to the game bringing it up to version 17.36100.

The official Age of Empires website has the long changelog for this update, so we will hit some of the patch's highlights. One of them is for the many UI and social features that have been added or improved. Some of them include:

The Friends list will now appear in a sorted order. Ordered by Online status and then by Name.

The Browse Games lobby is now searchable by Game ID, Game ID URLs, and player names.

4v4 Ranked and Quick Play is now available when queuing for automated matchmaking.

In addition, the multiplayer browser screen game list should now offer players a more complete list of online games with this update. The patch also has a number of game balance changes, especially for some of the game's major and minor gods along with a few of the human and myth units.

The patch also has some "improvements to the Save/Load menus" according to the blog post, along with "stability and Performance fixes, especially in the Scenario Editor and late-game matches" along with some fixes for issues with the game's animation and more.

Age of Mythology: Retold is now available for the PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles and its also available for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Unlimited subscribers. We gave the game a high 9.5 out of 10 review.

Microsoft has already announced the game's first expansion pack, Immortal Pillars, which will add the Chinese mythology and its various gods and creatures to the game. At the moment we still don't know when the expansion will be released.