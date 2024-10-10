MechWarrior 5: Clans confirmed as a day-one Xbox and PC Game Pass release

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the first wave of games headed to Game Pass subscribers in the first half of October. Ahead of the next Game Pass wave reveal, though, Piranha Games has announced that its upcoming story-based mecha game, MechWarrior 5: Clans, will be a part of the subscription services at launch. The action title is launching Thursday, October 16, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest gameplay trailer above.

In a press release today, Piranha Games confirmed the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass launch for the mecha game, which is arriving on day one to subscribers alongside those who purchase it outright.

The studio's previous game, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, has been available via Game Pass services for several years now. Instead of focusing on being an open-ended experience with procedurally generated missions like that entry, Clans touts a story-driven linear campaign with handcrafted levels. Like the previous game, though, cooperative play is available for up to five players.

Here's how the studio describes the storyline and how it will introduce new players to the MechWarrior universe:

For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action-packed Clan Invasion story - one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere’s factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game that veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play.

Piranha Games also revealed a $79.99 Digital Collector's Edition today. It comes with the base game, exclusive mech patterns and weapon skins, a digital soundtrack and artbook, and other goodies. The standard edition of MechWarrior 5: Clans costs $49.99, which is what Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers get at no extra cost.