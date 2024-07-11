Amazon launches AWS App Studio to help businesses build apps with GenAI

Amazon has announced a new AWS service called App Studio to help businesses create enterprise-grade applications using natural language. Businesses just have to describe the application they want, what they want it to do, and what data sources to interact with and instantly generative AI (GenAI) will create your application which may have taken a professional days to build.

“AWS App Studio opens up application development to an entirely new set of builders, helping them create enterprise-grade applications in minutes,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of Applications at AWS. “Designed to meet the needs of the largest enterprise customers and fastest growing startups, App Studio is a force multiplier for technical employees at any company."

When users generate an application with AWS App Studio, they will get an application with a multi-page user interface, a data model, and custom business logic for their needs. The user can then edit the application further by asking the AI relevant question and then it will guide how to change the application using a point-and-click interface.

In addition to delivering the functionality businesses need, the AI generates code that is highly secure, scalable, and performant. App Studio handles the deployment, operations, and maintenance so that the business can focus on innovation instead of maintenance.

Speaking of security, App Studio gives businesses granular access control policies. You can change the security settings with regards to data, users, and applications.

Finally, Amazon says that App Studio is price-competitive with similar services. With App Studio, it's free to build your application and then you'll pay when end users interact with it. This is compared to the competition which charges for per-end user licenses which Amazon claims can be expensive.

If you are interested in AWS App Studio, head over to the AWS App Studio website to learn more.