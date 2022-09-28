Amazon unveils the Kindle Scribe designed for reading and writing

Amazon has announced the Kindle Scribe, a Kindle that is designed for both reading and writing. The 10.2” device includes a pen for you to write with that never needs charging – this is great for those of us who love Kindles for their very long-lasting battery. The device is equipped with a 300 pixels per inch (ppi) Paperwhite display that’s both glare-free and includes lighting for reading in a dark room.

The new Kindle Scribe is available for pre-order from today, with prices starting at $339. It’s available with 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage space, but for those who like colour options, this Kindle is only available in Tungsten. Customers will be able to choose whether they want a basic pen or a premium pen – the premium pen includes an eraser and a customizable shortcut button. As for cases, there are new leather, premium leather, and fabric covers available and can be folded in different ways to support the Kindle Scribe at different angles.

Describing the device, Amazon said:

“Just 5.8 mm thin, Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, glare-free display; an auto-adjusting front light; months of battery life; and a pen that never needs to be charged—making it an ideal, take-anywhere companion. The glare-free display has been engineered to replicate the feel and flow of pen on paper, creating a natural and comfortable experience. The large, high-resolution, Paperwhite display also provides ample room for reading and taking notes; enhances the beauty of images, illustrations, and graphics; and provides easy-to-adjust margins."

The new pens are designed to offer precision on the display and feel natural in your hand. So that they don’t wander off, they magnetically attach to the side of the device. The pens support different line widths, a highlighter tool, eraser tools, and an undo tool, which are all available through an on-display writing menu.

You can use the pen to leave digital sticky notes in your book. All of your notes and highlights will be organized so that they’re easy to get to and keep pages clutter-free. If you want to write a journal, Amazon will offer templates including to-do lists and lined paper. Your notes will be backed up to the cloud for free and in 2023 will be accessible via the Kindle app.