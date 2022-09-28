Amazon: Your Smart TV is "really not all that smart" compared to our new Omni 4K QLED

Amazon has launched today its "smartest TVs ever" with the all-new Omni QLED 4K series. The new TV lineup, as the name suggests, is powered by Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones. These adjust independently to increase or decrease the lighting intensity to provide the best contrasts in an image. Additionally, they also pack other cutting edge display features like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Commenting on the Omni QLED 4K series launch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, Daniel Rausch said:

We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.

Hence, Amazon looks pretty confident that you'd be really impressed by its brand-new TV lineup, so much so that you'd feel the currently available products are substandard in comparison. If you are wondering why it is so, the Omni QLED lineup features a new Ambient Experience technology. Powered by Alexa, the Ambient Experience tries to make the room more ambient in the presence of a person when the TV is not streaming.

The Ambient Experience features:

Gallery-quality art and personal photos

Alexa Widgets

Hands-free Music

Content Discovery

Alexa Routines

Privacy and Control

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series will be available in 65” for $799.99 and 75” for $1,099.99. All TVs will be available in the U.S. and Canada at Amazon and Best Buy. You can pre-order them below:

Amazon US: 65" ($799.99), 75" ($1,099.99) ; Amazon CA: 65" ($1,069) ; 75" ($1,499.99)

