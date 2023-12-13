Amazon launches new Your Books hub to consolidate all the books you ever bought

The e-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new centralized hub called Your Books. The feature does what its name suggests and shows every single book you've purchased, borrowed, or saved across Kindle, Audible, and print.

Books were the first product category Amazon started selling in its early days when Jeff Bezos operated the company from the garage of his rented home. You can access the all-in-one hub by typing "Your Books" in the Amazon search bar or visiting this web link.

You get started with the main "Library" tab, which lists all your purchases or borrowed titles on Amazon. Furthermore, you can narrow down the list of titles by genre, author, or series, which are the three primary filters. It also displays secondary filters that are related to the books present in your catalog.

In its blog post, Amazon stated:

Whether you’ve just started your reading journey with Amazon, or have been a customer since we first opened our digital doors in 1995, your personal library is now at your fingertips. The new Your Books feature enables you to conveniently explore all of your Amazon books in one place and offers personalized discovery features to help connect you to your next great read.

The Library tab comes with an option called Discover mode. When turned on, the Discover mode throws personalized recommendations for books from each genre your own. You can also view similar titles for a particular book to get more suggestions about what to read next.

If you have saved various book titles across multiple wishlists on Amazon, you can find them consolidated in the Saved Books tab in Your Books. Here, you can filter your saved book titles by subscription eligibility, price range, genre interests, etc.

Apart from that, the Your Books hub also includes a shortcut to the notes and highlights you have marked in your Kindle titles. You should note that Your Books is currently in beta, so it could be possible that some options may not work as intended.