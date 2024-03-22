AMD claims its many cores on Threadripper PRO makes virtual Alcatraz Island a reality

AMD has announced its topic for its Meet the Experts Webinar that will be held a few days from now on March 26. The company claims it was able to accurately virtualize Alcatraz Island in 3D thanks to the power of its Threadripper PRO processors which were tasked with this project.

The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) already offers virtual tours of the Alcatraz Island but this one is likely going to be a big upgrade over what the NPS offers. You can learn more about the island on NPS' official website.

Threadripper PRO is essentially a faster version of EPYC server chips and aims at the super-high-end workstation and HEDT (high-end desktop) market that wants more performance than what Threadripper can offer. The flagship Threadripper PRO 7995WX offers 96 cores and 192 threads, which is 50% more than the Theadripper 7980X's 64 cores and 128 threads.

AMD does not however say which SKUs were used for the project. Perhaps it will disclose the information at the webinar.

In its announcement post, AMD writes:

Alcatraz Island, renowned for its deep history, steps into the future with the aid of groundbreaking technology. In a remarkable effort, Pete and his team deployed advanced drone and terrestrial-based sensor technologies to map Alcatraz Island in 3D, achieving an unparalleled level of precision. This pioneering project has crafted a digital twin of Alcatraz for diverse applications, from virtual tourism and educational outreach to operations and maintenance enhancements. The ambition to transform Alcatraz into the world's first virtual national park is closer to reality, thanks to the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO workstations. The exceptional performance of AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors met the project's rigorous requirements, managing vast volumes of data on-site and ensuring timely delivery of remarkable outcomes.

In the webinar, AMD and its partner will describe how Threadripper PRO-based workstations are helping power this project. There will be discussions regarding advancements in 3D mapping technology and how Threadripper PRO's prowess aided in the preservation of the finer details of Alcatraz Island thanks to its powerful computation and data processing capabilities.

AMD says:

What will cover: Advancements in 3D Mapping : Explore how cutting-edge drone and sensor technologies enabled the detailed digital replication of Alcatraz and explore potential applications across various sectors.

: Explore how cutting-edge drone and sensor technologies enabled the detailed digital replication of Alcatraz and explore potential applications across various sectors. Technology's Role in Preservation : Discover the impact of AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO workstations in processing extensive datasets, crucial for the project's success.

: Discover the impact of AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO workstations in processing extensive datasets, crucial for the project's success. Vision for Virtual National Parks : Delve into how digital twins could revolutionize the concept of national parks, making them accessible to a global audience through virtual experiences.

: Delve into how digital twins could revolutionize the concept of national parks, making them accessible to a global audience through virtual experiences. Project Execution Strategies: Gain insights into managing and executing a sophisticated, data-driven project within tight deadlines and specific goals.

The AMD Meet The Experts webinar will be held on March 26, 2024, at 10 AM PT, 12 PM CDT, and 1 PM ET.