LinkedIn says it's too boring for kids to face a social media ban in Australia

Australia is considering a bold move to ban social media for kids under 16. The proposal, one of the strictest globally, would require platforms to enforce age checks, potentially using biometrics or government IDs. Unlike similar laws in places like France, Australia wouldn’t allow parental consent to bypass the rule. This has sparked debates about whether such bans truly protect children or just push them toward riskier corners of the internet. Interestingly, the UK seems to be watching closely and might follow suit, with recent discussions around banning phones for under-16s and limiting screen time at home.

Amid all this, LinkedIn's response stands out—not for drama, but for its hilariously self-aware stance. The professional networking giant essentially told Australian lawmakers, "We’re way too boring for kids." That’s not far off. While platforms like TikTok and Snapchat focus on flashy trends and viral content, LinkedIn leans toward professional discussions, sharing insights on corporate strategies, networking tips, and workplace updates.

If you look at the numbers, LinkedIn’s not exactly the place teens would flock to for fun. The platform boasts around 1 billion users globally, but a chunk of these users don’t log in regularly. Many people admit to going months without opening the app, unlike TikTok or Instagram, which thrive on daily (or hourly) visits. LinkedIn mainly attracts professionals, with most users falling in the 25–34 age range, followed by those in their late 30s and 40s.

This legislation stems from mounting evidence about social media’s effects on young minds. Teens on highly addictive platforms face risks like cyberbullying, body image issues, and algorithm-driven exposure to harmful content. It’s easy to see why apps with flashy features and endless entertainment loops are targets. LinkedIn lacks the memes, dances, and drama that pull kids into TikTok, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter) to compete in this space. It is a platform for résumés, job hunting, and professional connections. Sure, it’s a bit dull for teens, but in this case, it may be its strength.



Source: The BBC