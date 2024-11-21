This Pixel-exclusive feature is coming to other Android devices in 2025

Google’s Pixel 9 lineup introduced a nifty feature for those who just want to jump into their new phone without the hassle of transferring everything right away. With this setup process, you can start using your phone immediately and bring your data over later—no pressure to sit through the full transfer process before diving in.

Let’s face it, setting up a new phone can be a drag. The Pixel 9 allows you to breeze through the process, explore your shiny new gadget, and sort out data transfer whenever. Google has confirmed that this feature is coming to other Android devices next year. In a blog post, the company said:

If you’d rather check out your new phone first and transfer your data later, we’ve got you covered. Available with Pixel 9 and coming to more Android phone makers in 2025, you can quickly complete your initial setup and get your data when you’re ready.

The system relies on the revamped Android Switch app, which simplifies moving everything—contacts, messages, photos, and even Wi-Fi settings—from an old phone. It also skips over things already backed up in the cloud, making the whole thing faster.

Google is known for debuting cool features exclusively on Pixel devices, building hype before sharing the love with other brands. It’s part of their strategy to showcase the Pixel as a premium Android experience. From Circle to Search to Magic Eraser, we’ve seen Pixel-only features become staples on Oppo, OnePlus, and others down the road. The delayed rollout of the new setup process to other phones keeps this pattern alive.

When 2025 comes, expect brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus to integrate this feature, making switching Android phones easier across the board. It’s small innovations like this that chip away at the perceived complexities of the Android ecosystem, offering seamlessness on par with competitors like Apple.