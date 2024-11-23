Google releases Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 bringing multiple bug fixes

Google recently rolled out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1, a minor update to the ongoing QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) beta program. These betas are designed to refine and polish the Android experience before the official Quarterly Platform updates. QPR builds focus on bug fixes, stability tweaks, and under-the-hood improvements rather than flashy new features. Here's the full release note for QPR1 Beta 3.1:

Fixed an issue where tapping media controls closed the notification shade but didn't open the app. (Issue #375447625)

Fixed an issue where long pressing the device entry icon didn't work when there were many notifications and the notification shelf was overlapping the lock icon. (Issue #369316295)

Fixed an issue that prevented proper volume control for some Bluetooth devices. (Issue #376650439, Issue #373681731)

Fixed an issue that caused the Material You, wallpaper-derived color options to be very similar. (Issue #378507373)

Fixed an issue that caused the scrollbar in the system settings to be sized and styled inconsistently. (Issue #366278155)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)

Fixed an issue where translations in Indonesian and Hebrew didn't display correctly for apps that are targeting Android 14 (API level 34) or lower. (Issue #378200084)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, camera, connectivity, localization, accessibility, and interactivity.

This release follows the first developer preview of Android 16, which gives developers an early look at future updates. The core Android 15 update, released in September, brought significant features like Private Space, a secure area for sensitive apps, and Theft Detection Lock, which uses AI to lock your phone during theft attempts. Other improvements included better fraud app protection, enhanced AR content in Google Maps, and expanded functionality for cars, TVs, and smartwatches.

To get Android 15 QPR1 Beta builds, you have several options:

Android Beta Program : Enroll your Pixel device (Pixel 6, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro, etc.) in the Android Beta Program, and you'll receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for beta builds as they are released.

: Enroll your Pixel device (Pixel 6, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro, etc.) in the Android Beta Program, and you'll receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for beta builds as they are released. Manual Installation via Android Flash Tool : If you prefer, you can flash the Android 15 QPR1 beta manually. You can use the Android Flash Tool for an easy process, or manually download and flash the system image from the Google Factory Images page.

: If you prefer, you can flash the Android 15 QPR1 beta manually. You can use the Android Flash Tool for an easy process, or manually download and flash the system image from the Google Factory Images page. Generic System Image (GSI): For developers or testers, you can use the Generic System Image (GSI) to test compatibility and app issues on supported Treble-compliant devices. GSIs are meant for development and testing, not general use, and can be installed following the instructions on the GSI documentation.

Remember, beta versions might have bugs, so it's a good idea to install it on a secondary device rather than your primary one.