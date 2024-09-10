Apple analyst Kuo predicts Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 will launch next year

While Apple unveiled the new Series 10 at its Glowtime event yesterday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says we'll have to wait until 2025 to see the next iterations of the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.

In a new research note, Kuo claims that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 will be released in 2025, contrary to expectations of a new Ultra model this year.

This year was a surprise as Apple didn't make any announcements about an Apple Watch Ultra 3, breaking a two-year release pattern. Instead, Apple updated the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 by offering it in a new Satin Black color finish, plus a titanium Milanese loop band. Software enhancements were also coming to the Ultra 2 via watchOS 11 (eligible Apple Watch models will get the update on September 16).

Pricing for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains the same, starting at $799. You can pre-order the new black titanium variant and refreshed bands now, with shipping on September 20.

The Apple Watch SE, Apple's entry-level smartwatch, didn't appear in any of the announcements at the September event. This continues to support Kuo's predictions that we won't see refreshed SE and Ultra models until 2025.

Apple also introduces the iPhone 16 series running iOS 18, with the A18 chip at its heart. This new A18 SoC has been upgraded to be as much as 30% faster compared to the previous A16 Bionic and consumes 30% less power. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, along with improved battery life and a fresh color option.

The iPhone 16 costs $799, and the iPhone 16 Plus costs $899. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,199.