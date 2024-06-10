WWDC 2024: Apple TV+ scores a useful feature from Amazon Prime Video

Among various updates and new features unwrapped at WWDC 2024, Apple introduced some new perks for home entertainment devices. The cherry on the cake is a feature called InSight that works similarly to the X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video.

As the name suggests, Insight displays real-time information about actors, characters, and music when watching Apple TV+ movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app. For instance, the feature lets you select an actor to see their background and filmography page or display information about a song playing in a scene and add it to your Apple Music playlist.

For reference, Prime Video's X-Ray feature also lets you explore information like actor bios, photos, filmographies, and character backstories while watching movies and TV shows. You can find the name and singer of a song being played and share moments with friends for select titles.

You can also view the information provided by InSight on your iPhone when it's used as an Apple TV remote. The feature will be released later this year as part of the tvOS 18 and iOS 18 software updates, which are now available as developer betas.

Apart from that, the Enhanced Dialogue feature on Apple TV 4K to improve voice clarity now supports more devices besides HomePod speakers. The feature works with built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices when playing supported content on an iPhone or iPad.

Apple has updated subtitles to automatically appear when the content language doesn't match the device language, the audio is muted, or you skip back while watching something. tvOS 18 also supports a 21:9 aspect ratio for playing moves and TV shows on projectors and comes with new screensavers.

You can check out WWDC 2024 announcements Apple has made for its other products, including Vision Pro, AirPods Pro, iPhone, and Mac.