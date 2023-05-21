Apple increases production ahead of 15-inch MacBook Air reveal at WWDC

Apple supplier Quanta Computer is reportedly preparing for the production of new MacBooks. According to Morgan Stanley's analyst Erik Woodring, Quanta Computer expects a high single-digit percentage growth in notebook assembly in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter.

Recent rumors suggest Apple may unveil a long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the first-generation 15-inch MacBook Air would feature the M2 chip. While no external design changes have been reported, the new model features a larger display.

Last year's WWDC saw the introduction of the 13-inch MacBook Air, which showcased the M2 chip, MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad. The base price for this model is $1,199, and it comes in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver color options.

It remains to be seen if any other MacBook models will be unveiled at WWDC. Reports indicate that new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip are not expected to launch until later this year. The debut of M3 Macs is anticipated to take place in the latter half of 2023. These new models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini, are expected to incorporate the M3 chip for enhanced performance.

On the other hand, more powerful versions of the M3 chip, namely the M3 Pro and M3 Max, are projected to be introduced for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the release of the latter variant is not expected until the first half of 2024.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were updated with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips just three months ago.

Source: MacRumors via Morgan Stanley Report