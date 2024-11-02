Apple will fix the rear camera issue on your iPhone 14 Plus for free

Apple has introduced a service program for the iPhone 14 Plus models affected by a camera issue. A small percentage of iPhone 14 Plus phones have a problem where the rear camera does not display a preview. The devices affected by this issue were manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024.

This is the first iPhone service program in a couple of years, following the last one announced in 2021 for some iPhone 12 models experiencing speaker issues. The new service program for iPhone 14 Plus will address the camera issue in devices that have been affected for around a year.

iPhone 14 Plus users can enter their serial number on Apple's website to check if their device is eligible for a free repair. If they are impacted by the issue, Apple will fix it free of charge. However, the repair will be free of cost only if there is no damage.

If your iPhone 14 Plus has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked back glass, that issue will need to be resolved before the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

Furthermore, the program covers iPhone 14 Plus models for three years after the original date of purchase. If you have already paid to fix this issue or the rear camera is not showing a preview, then you can request a refund. Apple will examine your device before any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. You have the below options to complete the repair:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Do note that Apple may restrict or limit the repair to the "original country or region of purchase." Also, if you have an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max device suffering from this issue, then you are not eligible for this program.