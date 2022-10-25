Apple's recent software updates now support Nintendo's modern classic controllers

Apple has quietly added a new feature to its recent software updates that were released on Monday for macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1, iOS 16.1, and tvOS 16.1. These updates enable compatibility with Bluetooth game controllers sold by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Currently, modern, wireless versions of the NES, SNES, N64, and Mega Drive (Genesis) controllers are available from Nintendo for those players who wish to have a more authentic experience when playing the retro games included with Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service, which includes NES/SNES games as standard. The expansion pass is required to play N64 and Mega Drive (Genesis) games.

However, Twitter user @stroughtonsmith has discovered that these controllers now work with Apple devices running the latest versions of their respective OS, which allows for them to be used with any game that is currently available on the platform, particularly those available through Apple Arcade.

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 24, 2022

The controllers themselves are available for $49.99 each, and join the Nintendo Switch JoyCons and Pro Controller on the list of compatible game controllers with Apple's platforms.

Source: MacStories