Nintendo confirms Obsidian and Microsoft's Grounded and Pentiment are coming to the Switch

Earlier this month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that four first-party Xbox and PC games would be coming to other platforms. Today, during its Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the company confirmed that both Grounded and Pentiment, developed by Microsoft's Obsidian Entertainment, are coming to the Switch console.

In fact, you will be able to purchase and download Pentiment tomorrow, February 22, for the Switch. The single-player role-playing game is set during a medieval time period and has received mostly positive reviews for the PC and Xbox versions. Here's a quick summary:

Step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps.

Grounded will be released for the Switch on April 16. It's a much different game than Pentiment as players have to explore a typical backyard, but with a slightly different perspective. Here's what you can expect:

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place, especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this multiplayer, survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to endure the hardships of the backyard?

Previously, unconfirmed reports claimed that two more Microsoft first-party games, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, would also be coming to other platforms like the Switch.

Nintendo also announced that starting today, Nintendo Switch Online users can download and play four classic NES and SNES games from Rare (now owned by Microsoft). They are Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemages (both SNES games) and Snake Rattle N Roll and RC Pro Am (NES titles). If players have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, they can get an additional classic Nintendo 64 game from Rare, Blast Corps.