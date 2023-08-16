8BitDo's new Micro controller packs 16 buttons into a pocket-sized package

8BitDo has announced its smallest controller yet— the portable Micro controller for Nintendo Switch and Android. Despite its size, this tiny accessory squeezes in an impressive 16 buttons. The firm says this micro-controller weighs only 24.8 grams.

The portative design doesn't seem to skimp on functionality either. The Micro controller aims to deliver full control capabilities in a condensed form factor. It connects via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz or USB-C. According to 8BitDo, the built-in 180mAh Li-on battery provides up to 10 hours of play per charge.

This controller targets 2D games and creative apps. The compact build strips back the joysticks and ergonomic shaping seen in full-size models like 8BitDo's SN30. However, the button layout retains the familiar A, B, X, and Y face button configurations gamers expect.

On the official web page, 8BitDo says it is compatible with;

Switch 3.0.0 or above

Android 9.0 or above

Raspberry Pi (Raspberry Pi OS, Lakka, RetroPie, Recalbox, Batocera)

Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows (Keyboard mode only)

The Micro controller packs in 8BitDo's signature customization options. The Ultimate Software suite allows full remapping of all buttons to keyboard keys. This makes the Micro controller ideal for triggering commands in digital art, music production, and other creative programs.

It supports multiple input modes right out of the box, including D input, switch mode, and keyboard mode. The controller comes with a USB cable and wrist strap.

The controller also has some special features. 8BitDo list these as;

Mode switch button

Support button mapping in 8BitDo Ultimate Software - mobile version (Keyboard mode only)

Support firmware update

At $24.99, the Micro controller is now available for pre-order on Amazon ahead of its official August 24 launch date. It comes in two colors: powder blue and lime green.

While it likely won't replace full-size controllers for Switch gaming, the highly portable Micro controller may enable on-the-go play in a pinch.

