Apple's rumored smart home display has been delayed again

Apple has been rumored to be working on a smart home device featuring a display for quite some time. The smart home display device is reported to potentially run a new "homeOS" software designed specifically for Apple's smart home line of products. Earlier, the smart home display was expected to launch sometime early next year. However, according to a new report, there might be a slight change of plans.

As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's ambitious plans for debuting the display-equipped HomePod device might have run into a hitch, but it could now launch in the third quarter of 2025. Initially slated for 2024, the device was delayed to Q1 of 2025, but now Kuo suggests that the device will see the light of the day after WWDC 2025.

The delay in the launch is attributed to the ongoing software development challenges. Kuo also shed some light on a few key specs of the rumored Apple smart home device. It could feature a 6 or 7-inch display, include an A18 processor, and support Apple Intelligence features. The integration of AI features will ensure that the alleged smart home display device puts more emphasis on smart home functionalities than the current generation of HomePods.

The homeOS is expected to offer an intuitive user experience, complementing the device's capabilities to act as a hub for Apple's expanding smart home ecosystem. According to the report, with an estimated initial shipment of 500,000 units in H2 of 2025, Apple will be cautious in testing the waters in a market that is dominated by Amazon and Google. The company may ramp up production to a million-unit mark only after seeing a positive response from the market.

Kuo notes Apple could use this device to strategically reposition the product line, similar to how Apple has found success in transforming from a fashionable accessory to a health management device. On top of the smart home display HomePod device, Apple is also said to be working on a smart home camera. The rumored smart home camera could feature wireless connectivity and support Apple Intelligence and Siri. Another product anticipated for a 2026 launch is the AirPods with health management features.