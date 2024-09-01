The latest Ara: History Untold dev diary answers more questions from the game's community

Later this month, developer Oxide Games will release its PC-exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. This weekend, a new video dev diary for the game was posted on its official YouTube channel, with answers to fan questions about the game.

The video features host Steven Bell reading the fan questions to Satch Puri, Oxide Games’ Director of Production. One of the questions came from a fan who was worried about the performance of the game running on his PC due to the high amount of detail the game looks like it will have when it is released. Puri stated:

Yeah, I mean, there's definitely a lot of detail in our game, especially as you get into the late game and you start seeing like modern cities and skyscrapers. . . You can zoom in very close and zoom out extremely far to strategic views. . . We would be worried too, but we have a custom engine, the Nitrous Engine, that is kind of built to make 4x games like this and to build and create and bring life to these Living World simulations we have going on. So I think we've done a pretty good job at making sure the game runs on a wide variety of hardware.

Another fan asked if, in the game, the citizens of your nation will stage a revolt against your leadership if you don't take care of them. Suri stated that Ara was centered on taking care of the people in the game first and foremost rather than centering on combat and conquest. He added:

So just like similar to real life in our game, if you aren't able to provide the services and the needs of your people, they will be unhappy. They will produce less. They will work less. They will leave for greener pastures and settle in enemy nations and enemy cities that can maybe provide those services. So take care of your people and just try to grow your economy that way instead of just trying to take over other people's thriving cities.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division will publish it. You can pre-order the game now on Steam. There are three versions of the game (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium) available. It will also be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.