The upcoming Ara: History Untold 1.1 update will add mod support, a battle viewer and more

It's been less than a month since developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft released its PC historical grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. Today, they reveal details about the game's upcoming and first major content update.

The Xbox Wire site has the details of the 1.1 version, which has been labeled as the Invisible Hand update. One big addition is the first phase of Ara's mod support. Version 1.1 will allow players to mod files so they can be used in their own games. Oxide plans to add support for sharing and managing mods and to add in-game mod integration in future updates.

Another new feature that's coming with version 1.1 is the Earth Map. Oxide stated:

Balanced for gameplay first, the continents are sized such that each nation has a bit of breathing room. The map will bring historical flavor to the game, but it will also ensure fairness for all players, preventing certain nations from having an overwhelming geographical advantage.

Oxide plans to update the Earth Map with future versions of the game, adding more nations to the mix.

The game will also get a battle viewer with version 1.1, which will offer more information on how warfare is handled in Ara. It will show how different units fight against each other. Oxide also plans to update this battle viewer with more features in the future. The 1.1 update will also allow individual units to be upgraded for the first time.

For those players who want to have better management of their nation's resources, the 1.1 update will add a National Economy screen. This will allow players to manage their nation's crafting and supply systems.

Other new additions with version 1.1 are over 12 new amenities, a new historical leader (Canada's first prime minister, John A. Macdonald), and a new adviser system to help players with real-time guidance. There's no word yet on when the 1.1 update for Ara will be released.